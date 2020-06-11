Wisconsin drive-in theaters to show special Garth Brooks concert

MADISON, Wis. — Several Wisconsin drive-in theaters will show a special concert show featuring Garth Brooks.

The concert will take place on June 27.

For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020

Tickets for the show go on sale June 19 and cost $100 per car. The ticket covers as many people as there are legal seat belts, according to Encore Live.

Theaters in Monroe, Jefferson and Wisconsin Dells are all showing the concert special. You can find a full list of venues in Wisconsin and how to get tickets by clicking on this link.