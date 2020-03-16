Wisconsin DPI waives hourly requirements for school districts

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Monday that it will waive hourly requirements for school districts during the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

In a set of updates shared on DPI’s website, officials said schools will still be required by law to file a waiver to eliminate the hourly requirements, but DPI will work to expedite the process. The department is also asking Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to suspend part of the Administrative Code to further expedite the process.

The updated guidelines from DPI will pursue a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education to suspend statewide testing requirements this spring.

A waiver that DPI submitted to the USDA has been approved, thus ensuring that students who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds still have access to school meals despite the school closings.

While many schools around the state are shifting to online instruction for students, DPI has curated a set of resources for educators to better plan their virtual lessons.

