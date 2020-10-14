Wisconsin DOT approves more than $14 million in funding for transportation alternatives

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation approved more than $14 million in funding for 28 community transportation projects through its Transportation Alternatives Program, officials say.

The Wisconsin DOT says the goal of the program is to strengthen the intermodal transportation system. The projects approved aim to expand travel choice, improve the quality of life, protect the environment and strengthen the local economy.

“Thank you to a broad coalition of representatives from across Wisconsin for helping select projects that will create safer routes to school, stronger communities and more travel options,” Wisconsin DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Trails and paths not only support many uses, they grow local economies and improve the quality of life.”

Applications to be included in the Transportation Alternatives Program are recommended by a Statewide Selection Committee to be approved by the Wisconsin DOT Secretary.

