Wisconsin DOJ releases Kenosha officers’ training records

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the training records for the three Kenosha police officers involved in last month’s shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked several nights of unrest.

Officers Ryan Sheskey, Brittany Meronek and Vincent Arenas responded to a domestic disturbance on Aug. 23.

Sheskey ended up shooting Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. Blake is Black. Sheskey is white.

The Justice Department released redacted records Wednesday detailing the three officers’ training records.

Sheskey’s records show he attended 2017 classes on the Sikh temple shooting in Oak Creek in 2012 and interacting with citizens.