Wisconsin DNR cancels all burning permits until further notice

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has canceled all burning permits until further notice.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, all burning of debris in barrels, piles on the ground, and grass or wooded areas with annual burning permits in DNR protection is prohibited in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The release said eliminating controlled burning will reduce wildfire risk, smoke for vulnerable populations and person-to-person contact.

Officials said first responders and firefighters have to be more prepared right now to protect the public from COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments