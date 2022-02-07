Wisconsin DMV warns against phishing text messages

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles issued a warning Monday about an SMS phishing scam.

DMV officials said they received multiple reports of fraudulent texts sent to people by someone claiming to be from the DMV. The texts were meant to reveal personal information like credit card or social security numbers.

Following a link in the fraudulent messages led victims to a website that looked nearly identical to the DMV’s.

“Customers always need to be vigilant online,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message.”

If you think that a message may be real, call or email the DMV to confirm, or visit their website at wisconsindmv.gov.

