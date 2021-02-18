Wisconsin DHS to launch web site to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a new website next month that will aim to make it easier for people to find a place to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting March 1st, the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will provide a web site for people to find out when and where they can get vaccinated and also allow them to schedule an appointment. However, DHS says the site won’t be a comprehensive list of all vaccination options, and health care systems, pharmacies like Walgreens and local health departments may already have their own scheduling software.

Still, the DHS site will help fill gaps.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply.”

While the resource will be available in less than two weeks’ time, Gov. Evers is reminding people vaccine supply from the federal government is still very limited, and most people will not be able to get appointments right away.

The registry will require people to answer a series of questions to determine if they’re in one of the groups currently eligible to be vaccinated. If you’re not eligible or there are no appointments available, you’ll be put on a waiting list.

