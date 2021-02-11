Wisconsin DHS releases new vaccine data dashboard, more demographic data

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is releasing a new dashboard of data showing the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

The new graphs allow people to see the vaccine progress statewide as well as at the county level, allowing them to see how many people are getting vaccinated where they live. DHS is now also providing more demographic data, adding race and ethnicity to metrics already provided on sex and age.

Providing the race and ethnicity data is part of an effort by DHS to make sure vaccine distribution is fair and equitable, especially when it comes to communities who have been more susceptible to the virus.

“This new dashboard highlights the hard work of our vaccinators and also helps us all identify areas where we must continue to make improvements. We remain committed to an equitable and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement.

The latest data from DHS shows 11.1% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, and 13.9% of people in Dane County as of Thursday.

