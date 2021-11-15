Wisconsin DFI warns borrowers of student debt relief scam

by Kyle Jones

Money; Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is warning borrowers of student loan debt relief scammers.

The department said people should be cautious with phone calls, emails, and texts that claim to provide relief from federal student loans.

The messages are used to scam borrowers into sharing personal and financial information.

The DFI has a list of warning signs to look for when trying to avoid fraud.

Up-front fees

Promises of immediate total loan forgiveness

Requests for an FSA ID username and password

High-pressure sales phrases

Requests for a third-party authorization or power of attorney

Spelling or grammatical errors

Officials say the best thing to do is to create a payment plan before student loan payments are due.

