Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to stay home over Fourth of July weekend

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Health Services is asking Wisconsin residents to stay home and follow public health protocol during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

According to a release, Wisconsin saw a recent surge in case with half of all positive cases in the past five weeks. Nearly 20% of total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive within the past two weeks. The spike is largely driven by increased infections in younger people, the release said. Contract tracing by local health departments revealed many cases can be traced back to bars.

“This message is especially important for younger people to hear,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We know this is a time people like to celebrate with friends, but COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and we need everyone to take the necessary precautions.”

While there were more COVID-19 cases during early May to early June, more than twice the percentage of cases reported attending a party or gathering or meeting up with people outside their homes within two weeks of getting COVID-19. It went from 7% to 14%. One percent of people reported attending a protest or rally in early June.

“23% of our total cases in Wisconsin are people in their twenties,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Compare that to our cases in early April when 11% of positive cases were in their twenties. In order to help decrease the infection rate in our state, we need younger Wisconsinites to take more precautions like staying home, physical distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings whenever possible.”

Contract tracing has revealed more individuals testing positive for COVID-19 have met up with people outside their home.

