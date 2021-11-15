Wisconsin Democrats unveil ‘Forward on Climate’ bill package

by Kyle Jones

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Democrats, joined by Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, unveiled their “Forward on Climate” bill package Monday.

The 22 bills are aimed at creating jobs, reducing inequality, and fighting climate change.

Rep. Greta Neubauer and Sen. Jeff Smith led the initiative.

“These bills show that climate change is a crisis,” Neubauer said in a statement Monday, “but also an opportunity for Wisconsin.”

Barnes also spoke in support of the bills, calling for action on climate change.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.