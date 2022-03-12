Wisconsin Democrats to hold state convention in La Crosse; GOP to gather in Middleton

by Logan Reigstad

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) — Wisconsin Democrats will meet in La Crosse for their annual convention, marking a return to an in-person format for the first time since 2019.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s convention will be held at the La Crosse Center on June 25 and 26.

“Western Wisconsin is an area that has supported Democrats. It has supported Republicans,” party chair Ben Wikler said.

The region “has voted at the same time — the 3rd Congressional District for Donald Trump and for Ron Kind. And for Tony Evers in 2018 and Tammy Baldwin,” Wikler said. “I should say, this is an area where, as Democrats, we need to earn every vote.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin plans to hold its convention in Middleton from May 20 to May 22.

“We will be once again holding an in-person event; we never switched to virtual,” party communications director Anna Kelly said in an email Friday night.

