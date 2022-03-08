Wisconsin Democrats push GOP to move ahead with Evers’ proposed $150 refunds amid budget surplus

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — State legislative leaders joined the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Monday to tout the benefits of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to provide state residents a $150 refund amid a budget surplus.

A day before a special session to discuss the refund proposal, Democrats argued the move would help families dealing with rising prices and inflation.

In January, Evers unveiled his plan to send the refund checks to Wisconsinites. Republicans, who would have to sign off on the plan, have instead said they want to save the money and give residents a tax cut in 2023.

“We have an opportunity to help even more Wisconsinites as they face rising costs at the grocery store and at the gas pump, but Republicans would rather that we hold that money hostage and do nothing,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said. “They have already announced that they don’t support the governor’s common-sense plan to return this money to working families who need it.”

In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin communications director Anna Kelly called the move a stunt as Evers eyes re-election in the fall.

“In 2018, Democrats called Governor Walker’s proposed child tax credit an ‘election year bribe.’ Now, they’re proposing similar policies to boost Tony Evers’ re-election campaign. Republicans support long-term tax reform — not made-up proposals meant to buy Democrats votes and mask their record of failure,” she said.

