Wisconsin Democrats pick Neubauer for new Assembly minority leader

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Democrats on Monday elected Rep. Greta Neubauer to serve as the party’s leader in the lower chamber, a week after Rep. Gordon Hintz announced he will step down from the position.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from my colleagues today and for their vote of confidence,” Neubauer said in a statement Monday. “I look forward to continuing our work to build a more equitable and resilient Wisconsin.”

Neubauer, a Racine native who represents the 66th Assembly District in the state’s southeastern corner, touted her previous experience as an organizer in helping her in the Legislature. That experience, she told her colleagues ahead of Monday’s vote, would help her lead the party.

“As Assembly Democratic Leader, I will work to build the relationships, the strategy, and the infrastructure to move our shared values and priorities forward,” Neubauer said. “I will do everything in my power to provide more opportunities for every member to lead on the issues they are most passionate about.”

In a statement, Hintz said he looks forward to working with Neubauer and Rep. Kalan Haywood of Milwaukee, the party’s current sergeant at arms who was elected Assistant Democratic Leader on Monday.

“As our next Leader, Rep. Neubauer will bring fresh energy, policy experience, unmatched organizing skill, and a clear vision for the Assembly Democratic Caucus,” he wrote. “With Rep. Neubauer as leader, I am confident Assembly Democrats will remain strong and continue to be united in pushing back against increasing Republican extremism and attacks on our democracy while also offering a positive Democratic vision for Wisconsin.”

Last week, Hintz announced he will leave his post on January 10 but will remain in the Assembly, citing a desire to have more time for his district and his family.

Haywood is set to replace Rep. Dianne Hesselbein of Middleton.

