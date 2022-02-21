Wisconsin Democrats introduce paid family medical leave legislation

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats are introducing paid family medical leave legislation once again.

The proposals would ensure workers have paid leave when they need it and could help new parents as well.

During a virtual press conference Monday, lawmakers said nearly everyone will need to take time away from work at some point to deal with serious family illnesses.

“Paid medical and caregiving leave lets workers care for themselves and loved ones when ill or injured and reduces financial insecurity and stress during those times,” Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) said. “Paid leave benefits businesses by improving retention and productivity, boosting labor force participation.”

The proposals are similar to ones introduced in 2019 that failed to win approval.

