Wisconsin Democrats introduce ‘Abortion Rights Preservation Act’

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats are introducing legislation to protect reproductive freedom.

The Abortion Rights Preservation Act repeals Wisconsin’s 1849 law that criminalizes abortion. Democrats say the bill is necessary to ensure that Wisconsin women have control over their own bodies.

