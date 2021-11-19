Wisconsin Democrats highlight poverty, homelessness in state

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are highlighting poverty and homelessness issues in the state.

During a news conference Thursday, the lawmakers cited statistics from a recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities showing roughly 5% of Wisconsin adults report not having enough to eat and 6% of kids in the state are going hungry.

The report also found 125,000 Wisconsin adults — roughly 10% of all renters — are not current on rent. One in five Wisconsin adults have also had difficulty covering usual household expenses.

“That is terrifying, particularly as we see eviction moratoriums come to an end, as we’ve been working to get assistance out to people who still have not recovered post-pandemic, consider potentially 10% of renters becoming homeless on top of those who are already homeless,” Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said.

Subeck and other lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to tackle both issues in the future.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities bills itself as a “nonpartisan research and policy institute” focused on poverty and inequality.

