Wisconsin Democrats gathering online in bid to defeat Trump

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats are uniting virtually for an abbreviated, online state convention with a primary goal in mind: defeating President Donald Trump.

They had originally planned for a weekend meeting at a Wisconsin Dells convention center, situated in the self-proclaimed “water park capital of the world,” to serve as a rallying cry and set-up for the national convention in Milwaukee later this summer.

While Democrats are still planning to meet in person in Milwaukee in August, the state convention was scaled back from a two-day event to a two-hour virtual meeting Friday night. But the goal of focusing on beating Trump remains the same.

