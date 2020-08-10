Wisconsin Democrats decry Trump unemployment benefits order

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic leaders are hopeful that President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring states to pay for a quarter of expanded unemployment benefits won’t stand and that Congress will reach a deal on a broader relief package to help cash-strapped schools, governments and others.

Democrats said Monday that keeping the unemployment order in place could be another big hit to a state budget that’s already been subject to more than $300 million in cuts with more expected. Republicans were mostly silent on Trump’s action or withholding judgement.

Trump announced an executive order Saturday that extends additional unemployment payments of $400 a week, with states contributing $100 of that.

