Wisconsin Democrats again push ‘Economic Justice Bill of Rights’

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats are once again pushing what they’re calling their Economic Justice Bill of Rights legislative package.

The package includes progressive policies like a push for collective bargaining and changes to the criminal justice system. It likely will not move forward since the Legislature has gaveled out for the year and likely won’t return until January.

“These are things that Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support,” Rep. Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) said during a news conference Monday. “We have Wisconsin on our side; Republicans continue to walk away and to turn our back on us and the people of the state. but we’re going to continue to march forward, we’re going to build a coalition of champions with us.”

The legislation was first introduced as a resolution last year and reintroduced earlier this month.

