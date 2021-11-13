Wisconsin Dells’ Tree of Light gets illuminated for season

by Logan Reigstad

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — At dusk on Friday, a special tree lighting along the Wisconsin Dells River Walk helped people get into the holiday spirit.

Organizers said it’s the largest holiday tree display in the Midwest. The Tree of Light is a towering 55-foot silver maple with 30,000 points of light.

The tree will be lit up from dusk to 11 p.m. through January 1.

It won’t be alone; 70 more unique holiday trees will be on display.

A number of holiday-themed events are planned at the tree. For more information, click here.

