Wisconsin Dells Police searching for alleged food pantry donation box thief

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Wisconsin Dells Police

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Wisconsin Dells Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a donation box.

Police said the man took the box, which supports a food pantry, from a local bank.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Officer Brent Brown at bbrown@wdpd.com.

