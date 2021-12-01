Wisconsin Dells Police searching for alleged food pantry donation box thief
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Wisconsin Dells Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a donation box.
Police said the man took the box, which supports a food pantry, from a local bank.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Officer Brent Brown at bbrown@wdpd.com.
