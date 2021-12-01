Wisconsin Dells Police arrest alleged food pantry donation box thief

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Wisconsin Dells Police

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Wisconsin Dells Police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly stole a donation box.

Police said the man took the box, which supports a food pantry, from a local bank.

In an update on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Police said the suspect was identified, located, and taken into custody.

No further information on the suspect has been released.

