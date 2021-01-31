Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI

Logan Rude

SAUK, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a Wisconsin Dells man Sunday morning on suspicion of sixth-offense OWI after receiving a tip that a vehicle was stuck in the median of the interstate.

Authorities said they received a call Sunday morning reporting a vehicle in the median near mile marker 87 of I-90/94.

Shortly after a trooper arrived at the scene, a wrecker showed up to remove the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Tyrone Walker, was with the wrecker at the time.

The WSP trooper said they observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Walker on suspicion of sixth-offense OWI.

