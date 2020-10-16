Wisconsin Dells man arrested in connection with Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot to remain in Columbia County for time being

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Dells man accused of helping in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home will remain in Columbia County for the time being.

Brian Higgins, 51, made an initial appearance in Columbia County Court on Friday. He has been charged on suspicion of material support in an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Higgins was arrested Thursday and is expected to be extradited to Michigan for an arraignment in Antrim County.

According to court records, Higgins is seeking a governor’s warrant to request extradition. The state opposed the request, and the court was ordered to hold until Monday so documents can be filed.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has charged seven other men in connection with the kidnapping plot after executing multiple search and arrest warrants last week.

