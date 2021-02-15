Wisconsin Dells police investigating woman’s death; 1 man in custody

Taylor Lasenby by Taylor Lasenby, Logan Rude

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after being called to a River Road residence for a welfare check Sunday morning.

Police said they were said were called to check on two people staying in a room at 1015 River Road around 11:37 a.m.

Upon arrival police made contact with one man who said he was okay.

When they asked about the woman, police were told she was dead. The man was subsequently detained.

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated. There is no threat to the public, according to authorities.

Wisconsin Dells police are working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Crime Lab and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

