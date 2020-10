Wisconsin D-Ends ready to produce more in 2020

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis. – For the first time in a while, Jim Leonhard’s defense has an experienced front. Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand, and Matt Henningsen are all back for another year.

Last season the trio combined for 8 sacks, this year the plan is to add to that total with a new game plan up front: attack the quarterback.