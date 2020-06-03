Wisconsin creeps closer to 20K cases as 2.9% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials confirmed an additional 570 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total even closer to 20,000 confirmed cases.

In total, 19,518 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those who have tested positive for the disease, 616 have died, which is an increase of eight deaths since Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, 2.9% of new tests came back positive. For three consecutive days, the percent of positive tests has decreased.

While the state is creeping closer and closer to reaching 20,000 confirmed cases, a majority of those who have been diagnosed have recovered. Nearly 12,200 people have recovered, which is roughly 64% of those who have tested positive.

The state is continuing to increase its testing capacity as the pandemic carries on. With 60 active testing labs, health officials are able to process 15,115 tests per day. Twenty-seven labs throughout the state are currently preparing to start processing tests.

