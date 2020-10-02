Wisconsin COVID-19 website receives bronze Summit Creative Award

MADISON​, Wis. —​ Gov. Tony Evers announced today that Wisconsin’s statewide COVID-19 information and resources website received a bronze Summit Creative Award in the Coronavirus Response category out of more than 4,000 submissions from 27 countries.

“I want to commend NIC Wisconsin and the folks in my office who worked on creating a website that is helpful, informative, and easy to use for Wisconsinites across the state,” said Gov. Evers. “Throughout this pandemic we have continued to strive to get accurate, up-to-date information out to the people of Wisconsin and this award is a testament to the hard work many individuals have put in to do just that.”

Officials said the website provides the public with the latest information regarding the pandemic from all state agencies in a single location, including emergency orders, submission for donations of personal protective equipment and links to COVID-19 specific information for each agency.

“Helping our state partners is always our number one priority, and this is another great example of the strength of our partnership with the State of Wisconsin. There was an urgent need for a cost-effective and creative solution that we have been honored to provide the Governor’s Office to help it get current information to people across the State at a critical time.” said Nicole Randol, General Manager of NIC Wisconsin.

The Summit Creative Awards is in its 26th year and focuses on recognizing marketing creativity, effectiveness, and excellence.

