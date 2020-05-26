Wisconsin courts to resume operations with virus controls

Associated Press by Associated Press

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin circuit courts can to resume in-person hearings and jury trials if they create plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus.

The state Supreme Court suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to move trials to a date after May 22. The court late Friday allowed circuit courts to resume in-person proceedings on a county-by-county basis if each court prepares a plan to clean frequently touched surfaces and that requires everyone in the courtroom to wear masks.

The state Department of Health Services says as of Tuesday there were nearly 16,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 517 deaths.

