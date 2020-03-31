Wisconsin court tells clerk to take down voter ID advice

Associated Press by Associated Press

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — The conservative-leaning state Supreme Court has ordered a Democratic clerk to take down advice telling people seeking absentee ballots online how to get around voter ID requirements.

People seeking absentee ballots online are required to upload photo identification.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell had advised applicants who can’t upload photos to get around the requirement by declaring themselves indefinitely confined. Such voters are exempt from the identification mandate.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a restraining order against McDonell directing him to remove the advice from his Facebook page and refrain from posting it again.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments