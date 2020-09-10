Wisconsin court sets up possible delay in absentee mailing

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered no absentee ballots to be mailed until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the battleground state.

The order Thursday injects a measure of confusion into the voting process in Wisconsin a week before a state’s deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed and less than two months before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

It came in a lawsuit filed by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins, who asked the court to take up his challenge of a Wisconsin Elections Commission decision keeping him off the ballot.

Rapper Kanye West is separately trying to get on the ballot after the commission rejected him.

