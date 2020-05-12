Wisconsin couple hospitalized when vehicle goes airborne, plummets into creek bed, officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

PARIS, Wis. — A Wisconsin couple was hospitalized Friday after their vehicle went airborne and fell into a creek bed near Highway 151.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on Highway 151 near Clay Hollow Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

During a subsequent investigation, law enforcement officials determined that 76-year-old Jeffrey Olmstead and 73-year-old Sharon Olmstead were traveling northbound on Highway 151 when Jeffrey lost control of the vehicle and left the west side of the roadway. The vehicle briefly re-entered the roadway but then traveled back into the west-side median where it continued for roughly 500 feet.

The vehicle continued until it came to the northbound and southbound bridges of Highway 151 that cross the Blockhouse Creek. Officials said the Olmstead’s vehicle traveled in between the bridges, hit some large rocks and went airborne.

Police said the vehicle was airborne for roughly 85 feet before falling into the creek.

According to a news release, the vehicle hit the creek nose first, causing major front-end damages before violently rolling in the middle of the creek. The vehicle stopped upright with water coming up to the vehicle’s side view mirrors.

Sharon was able to escape from the vehicle, but Jeffrey was trapped inside.

The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed for roughly an hour to serve as a landing zone for AirCare of Dubuque. The helicopter transported Jeffrey to the UW Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Sharon was transported to a hospital in Platteville for treatement of her injuries.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dickeyville emergency medical services, Southwest Health emergency medical services, the Dickeyville Fire Department, Dickeyville JAWS, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Guy’s Truck and Tractor Service of Kieler.

The accident is still under investigation due to reports of a maroon minivan pulling a silver trailer possibly forcing the Olmsteads off the roadway.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

