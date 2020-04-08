Wisconsin coronavirus death toll reaches 100

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin hit a grim milestone Wednesday as the number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 reached 100.

Two more Dane County residents tested positive for the virus between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Eleven people in Dane County have died as a result of coroanvirus.

Milwaukee County reported five additional deaths early Wednesday morning, pushing the state to 100 deaths. The city has more than 1,400 confirmed cases.

