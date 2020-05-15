Wisconsin conservatives feel ‘snookered’ by court justice

Associated Press by Associated Press

Hagedorn

MADISON, Wis. — The euphoria that Wisconsin Republicans felt after winning yet another major political battle in the state Supreme Court is being dampened thanks to a scathing dissent written by one of the conservative justices.

Justice Brian Hagedorn’s dissent is raising doubts about how solid the conservative majority actually is.

Democrats praised Hagedorn for siding with liberal justices against revoking the Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order on Wednesday.

Republicans vented their anger on Twitter.

Former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow tweeted that conservatives had been “snookered.” Hagedorn could become a key swing vote on the court in August when the conservative majority drops to 4-3.

