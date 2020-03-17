Wisconsin congresswoman self-quarantining for COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Wisconsin, says she has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result she is self-quarantining herself.
Moore said on Twitter on Monday that she was informed on Sunday night that a person she came into contact with on March 8 had tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Moore said she did not physically contact the person and after consulting with congressional doctors was told her risk for contracting COVID-19 was low. Even so, Moore says she is self-quarantining to protect others from potential exposure.
