Wisconsin congresswoman self-quarantining for COVID-19

Gwen Moore

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Wisconsin, says she has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result she is self-quarantining herself.

Moore said on Twitter on Monday that she was informed on Sunday night that a person she came into contact with on March 8 had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Moore said she did not physically contact the person and after consulting with congressional doctors was told her risk for contracting COVID-19 was low. Even so, Moore says she is self-quarantining to protect others from potential exposure.

Last night, I was informed that someone I came into contact with on March 8th tested positive for COVID-19. I didn't physically contact this individual and I consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician, who informed me that my risk for contracting COVID-19 is low. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/uYweLvj18k — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) March 16, 2020

