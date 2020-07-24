Wisconsin confirms more than 1K new coronavirus cases for second time this week

MADISON, Wis. –Wisconsin has confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second time this week.

Data from state and county health officials brings the statewide total to 47,137 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 1,046 cases since Thursday. Earlier this week, health officials set a new single-day record for new coronavirus cases when 1,079 new tests came back positive.

Friday’s updates also brought the confirmation of one more coronavirus death, bringing the statewide death toll to 881.

Health workers throughout the state are still working to increase Wisconsin’s testing capability. Since Thursday afternoon, 17,456 tests were conducted throughout the state. Of all of those, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that roughly 5.8% of all tests came back positive, which is a slight dip from Thursday’s percentage.

Of all confirmed cases, 9,688, or about 21%, are still active.

Earlier this week, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi held a press conference urging the federal government to increase funding for local governments’ COVID-19 response.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, there will be a continued need for support from the federal government to help our community with testing, eviction prevention, emergency food assistance, and small business funding,” Parisi said. “This pandemic is far from over, and we need all systems of support working together to address our community’s needs during this unprecedented time.”

On Thursday, Wisconsin’s Public Services Commission voted to extend the state’s utility shutoff moratorium until at least Sept. 1.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.