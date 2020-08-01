Wisconsin confirms more than 1k new cases, 13 more deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services website.

For the second time this week, Wisconsin has reported over 1,000 confirmed cases in a single day, according to DHS.

Data from state and county health officials brings the statewide total to 54,002 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 1,062 cases since Friday.

Out of the 14,858 tests in the past 24 hours, 7.1% have come back positive.

Health workers throughout the state are still working to increase Wisconsin’s testing capability. Since Thursday afternoon, 17,456 tests were conducted throughout the state.

Saturday’s updates also brought the confirmation of 13 more coronavirus death, bringing the statewide death toll to 947.

Health officials also reported that 80% of cases have recovered while 9,753 remain active.

As confirmed cases continues to increase throughout the state, Noah Ark’s Waterpark is the latest to close due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.