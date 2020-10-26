Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers’ game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that Mertz had tested positive.

Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result.

The athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days if the PCR test confirms the first result.

