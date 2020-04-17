Wisconsin clerks ready for special congressional election

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Election clerks in northern Wisconsin say they’re ready for next month’s special congressional election after completing the April 7 spring election in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clerks struggled to find enough people to work polling sites during the spring election and the legal battle over whether to postpone the election left clerks uncertain. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attorney signaled Thursday that the May 12 special election in the 7th Congressional District would go on as scheduled.

Clerks around the rural district say they expect lower turnout and they have protective equipment left over from this month’s election.

