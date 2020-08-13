Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will host, broadcast two live ‘Concerts on the Square’

WCO will broadcast the shows on radio, at the Mallards Duck Blind and online.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Following county and safety guidelines, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will host two “Concerts on the Square” on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at Breese Stevens Field.

According to a release, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will broadcast the performance for free in an effort to have live music in Madison. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed at Breese Stevens Field, so the larger focus will be broadcasting the concert through multiple channels and venues.

“Since the pandemic hit we’ve looked for new, creative ways to share the WCO’s music and to live up to our mission to provide world-class orchestral performances for as many Wisconsinites as possible,” says CEO Joe Loehnis. “After looking at every possible option, we determined this was the best way to have our musicians play live for the community. We are thrilled to partner with WORT 89.9 FM and the Madison Mallards to accomplish this vision.”

The orchestra will be live at Breese Stevens Field and WORD 89.9 FM will air the concerts and a pre-concert show from 5-6 p.m. WCO will also livestream the performances through its website, wcoconcerts.org. Also the performances will be streamed live for drive-in concerts at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond, which has a 115-car capacity.

“We want this to be a celebration in resilience, with the WCO providing a couple hours of live music during these times of pandemic featuring our talented musicians,” says Maestro Andrew Sewell.

On Aug. 25, the concert will be “Come Together.” The orchestra will be perform with Jeans ‘n Classics playing songs from The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, The Who, Prince and more. On Sept. 1, Tracy Silverman on electric violin will perform with the WCO in “For the Greater Groove.” They’ll perform two works from Silverman and the world premiere of “For the Greater Groove.”

The release says the musicians will be socially distanced six to 12 feet depending on the instrument. Each musician will have personal protective equipment and plexiglass shields. All rehearsal will held outside and health and temperature screenings will happen before each concert.

“This is priority No. 1 and we have taken every step to keep patrons and our musicians safe,” Loehnis says.

The 25 seats at Breese Stevens will be saved for community sponsors who have supported WCO this summer.

