Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to bring classical music to community through free stream

Andrew Sewell conducts the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. (Photo by Ingrid Laas)

MADISON, Wis. — Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is bringing classical chamber music to all of us in a free streaming of a special sellout concert recorded last December at the UW Hamel Music Center.

The concert replaces the canceled WCO’s Masterworks performance, originally scheduled for Friday night at the Capitol Theater, and kicks off the WCO’s Coucherto (couch-air-tow) series of personal mini-performances recorded by the maestro Andrew Sewell and his world-class musicians from their homes during these “Safer at Home” days ahead.

The Musicians Relief Fund: During this performance, donations made to the WCO cover lost wages for the WCO musicians associated with the Masterworks concert that was previously scheduled. Your support will ensure world-class music performances will continue for our community.

Go to https://bit.ly/3anajay (or wcoconcerts.org) to stream the 90-minute WCO concert, free of charge. And Coucherto performances kick off the week of March 30.

