Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra shares rescheduled Concerts on the Square lineup

The last of this year's Concert on the Square summer series is happening this month, alongside a plethora of festivals, concerts and exhibitions.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra has released its schedule for the 2020 season of Concerts on the Square after the organization postponed the annual summer tradition due to concerns about the coroanvirus.

According to the group’s website, this year’s series will happen on Tuesday nights, rather than Wednesdays. The first show is July 28 at 6 p.m.

The first show of the season will be “Tchaikovsky Rocks,” which will feature a performance by a 17-year-old award-winning pianist. Other shows for the season include “Gospel and Symphony” on Aug. 4, “Ho-Chunk Nation and the Planets” on Aug. 11, “Liberty” on Aug. 18, “That’s My Jam” on Aug. 25 and “For the Greater Groove” on Sept. 1.

While the WCO is showing optimism by releasing this year’s lineup, questions still remain about whether or not the beloved series will still be allowed to happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A recently released plan by Dane County health officials says that gatherings of 250 people or more will be banned in the county until widespread protections, like a coronavirus vaccine, are made available.

