Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra prepares for world premiere

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — More than 8,000 miles separate Madison and New Zealand, but the two places will be brought much closer this weekend with a world premiere of a new arrangement from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Composed by New Zealand-based composer Christopher Blake and commissioned by Andrew and Mary Sewell in 2019, “Kotuku” tells the story of New Zealand’s native white heron and its spiritual importance to Maoridom. The piece is based on a screenplay written by Mary Sewell.

WCO will perform the new piece in full Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater. Tickets are still available on wcoconcerts.org.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.