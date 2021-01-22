Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra launches musician relief fund

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is creating a fund to help support its artists who are struggling during the pandemic.

The Musician Relief Fund is designed to replace lost wages due to cancelled performances. The fund is aiming to raise at least $30,000 to help over 30 Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra musicians.

For some of the musicians, it’s their main source of income.

