Wisconsin chamber of commerce calls for opening businesses

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is calling for opening businesses starting May 4. That’s three weeks sooner than is called for under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its plan Friday. It came hours before protesters were expected to converge on the Capitol to call for reopening the state.

Evers’ current order closing most nonessential businesses runs until May 26.

Republicans are asking the state Supreme Court to block it and force the Department of Health Services to propose a new rule.

