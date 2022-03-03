Wisconsin cashes in on Hepburn’s bank shot

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in the last three years the Badger men’s basketball team are Big Ten champs and they can thank Chucky Hepburn for that.

The freshman guard banked home three with 1.2 seconds left to beat Purdue on Tuesday night. Hepburn finished with 17 points and 2 assists.

UP NEXT:

#10 Wisconsin hosts Nebraska on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The Badgers can win the Big Ten title outright and clinch the #1 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a win over the Huskers.

