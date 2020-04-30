Wisconsin businesses urge legislators to OK reopening plan

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is urging legislators to adopt its business reopening plan.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley says Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order is crushing the economy and that the coronavirus appears under control in the state. Manley addressed the Assembly’s Republican-controlled state affairs committee during a video conference Thursday.

WMC’s plan would allow all businesses to reopen but assign them risk factors and order them to take precautions ranging from social distancing to protective gear for workers. Committee Democrats complained that no laborers or health officials were invited to speak.

