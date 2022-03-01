Wisconsin businesses respond to current events with fundraisers, donations and acts of solidarity

Wisconsin businesses in Madison and beyond are showing support for current events, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis and an anti-transgender order in Texas.

Orange Tree Imports

Orange Tree Imports is hosting a free Ukrainian Egg Decorating Demonstration from 1-3 p.m. on April 9. The Monroe Street business has hosted this event for years, welcoming artist Pat Hall into the shop to show guests how to use a kistka, or a traditional stylus, to decorate eggs with hot wax. Orange Tree Imports sells all the Ukrainian egg decorating supplies, including the dye baths needed to give them color. While the home and gift store has hosted the event for about 40 years, this year the store plans to donate all proceeds from Ukrainian egg decorating supplies to the International Rescue Committee‘s fund to help people who are displaced by the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Carol “Orange” Schroeder, co-owner and founder of 47-year-old Orange Tree Imports, says she has already donated a few hundred dollars to the fund ahead of the egg demonstration, because she says she knows the need is imminent. Orange Tree Imports also plans to bring back its egg decorating contest this year on April 9. Only raw or blown chicken eggs will be accepted, no hard boiled ones. There will be an award for best Ukrainian decorated egg as well as an overall award for any type of decorated egg. Other details about the contest will be forthcoming.

A Room of One’s Own

In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order that asks “state child welfare officials to launch child abuse investigations into reports of transgender kids receiving gender-affirming care,” A Room of One’s Own bookstore is donating 15% of all in-store and online sales March 4-6 to the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Crescendo

For one day only (March 1), Crescendo is donating 9% of sales from both stores (Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe on Monroe Street and Crescendo Espresso Bar at Hilldale Shopping Center) to the International Rescue Committee. The 9% figure is in celebration of the coffee shop’s nine years of business.

Door County Candle Co.



The Door County Candle Co. is currently running a fundraiser with a special Ukraine candle in which 100% of proceeds will be donated to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit Ukrainian American human rights organization. The owner of the candle company, Christiana Trapani, is a Ukrainian American. Candle orders can be placed here.

Macarons by Sim

In a sign of solidarity, the Sun Prairie-based business Macarons by Sim created a set of macarons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel created a running list of opportunities for Wisconsinites to help Ukrainians in need. Find that list here.

Are there other donation opportunities or signs of solidarity organized by a Wisconsin business that you don’t see on the list? Email the details to eknepple@madisonmagazine.com for consideration to be added to this list.