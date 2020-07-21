Wisconsin breaks record for most COVID-19 cases in a day with over 1K

MADISON, Wis. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached an all-time high Tuesday, with over 1,000 additional cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

State and county health officials said there are 1,026* new cases of the virus, breaking the previous record of 926 from July 11. News 3 Now reported several new cases Monday that are just now appearing on the state Department of Health Services website, as our news team uses a combination of DHS data and dashboards from each individual county.

The state has had over 800 new cases every day for the past week. To date, there have been a total of 44,206 confirmed cases across Wisconsin, and 9,369 cases remain active.

Eleven more have died, which puts the state’s death toll at 860, or nearly 2% of all positive cases.

DHS said 7.7% of new tests came back positive after being above 10% the past couple days. Actual testing has also doubled, with 14,488 people being tested since Monday afternoon.

DHS officials said 65 more people have been hospitalized, which almost triples the amount of Monday’s new hospitalizations. Roughly 22% of the state’s 11,398 hospital beds are still available.

A new data analysis says Wisconsin has the second-fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the country, according to the financial website WalletHub.

Without a statewide mask mandate, some counties have implemented their own requirements for face coverings. A cafe in Middleton was recently fined $263.50 for violating Dane County’s public health order.

